Michele Lewis
Rumson - Michele Lewis nee: Walker, 50, passed away at her home in Rumson while surrounded by her family on February 11, 2020. She was born to Barry Walker and the late Gayle (Sykes) Walker and she grew up in Toms River.
She worked as a fashion model before becoming a "model-mom" to her son, Grant. She also cherished her role as Grant's teacher, as she gave him a home schooled education. Michele's greatest joy was spending her days with Grant. They had a wonderful routine that complemented his schooling with many field trips, outings, and afternoons spent with close friends and family.
Michele touched many lives and was beloved not only by her family and friends, but also by people she interacted with on her daily routine.
Michele had a deep love of animals. She volunteered with the local Italian Greyhound Rescue for many years. She loved horses, and spent much of her childhood and teen years in the stable caring for her horses. She often spoke about the joy experienced caring for Spice, her horse that she owned into her twenties.
Michele is predeceased by her mother, Gayle Walker. Surviving is her husband of almost 20 years, Robert Lewis; her son, Grant; her father, Barry Walker of Plantation, FL, her brother and sister in law: Todd and Karen Walker of Port St. Lucie, FL; her aunt Jeanette Sproul of Middlesex, NJ; her aunt Karen Torsky and husband John of Louisville, KY and her cousins and their spouses: Jennifer and E.J. Laguerra and Neil and Michelle Mackie, all of Green Brook, NJ.
A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 3-7PM. A funeral home service will be held on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 1:30PM. All other arrangements will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Michele's memory to
Italian Greyhound Rescue Foundation (IGRF), attention Patty Woodbury - IGRF Treasurer, 7 Damon St., North Reading, MA 01864-2210.
Please visit Michele's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020