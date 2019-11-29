Services
Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home
2652 HWY 138
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 681-4455
Michele Lynn Lecorchick

Mt. Airy - Michele Lynn Lecorchick, age 49, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Born on October 28, 1970, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, she was a daughter of Dorothy Andrews Thompson of Arizona and the late Michael James Hedges. She was a member of The Torch Worship Center and was active in Jail Ministry. Mrs. Lecorchick was a homemaker, homeschooler, and property manager. Michele had a servant heart, loved everyone, and was a social butterfly.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her loving husband, Will Lecorchick of Mt. Airy; children: Michaela Height, Lydia Rogers, Caleb Rogers, all of Mt. Airy and Rylan Lecorchick of Athens; sisters: Kelly Thompson of Wisconsin, Jennifer Reid of New Jersey, Lisa Reid, Vanessa Shinn, and Andrea Thompson, all of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home in Wall, New Jersey, with Pastor Bill Welte officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until the service hour on Wednesday, at the funeral home.

JOHNSON-MCGINLEY FUNERAL HOME, WALL, NEW JERSEY IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
