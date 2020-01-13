|
|
Michele Marchese
Michele M. Marchese, 54, of Ocean Township, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois and lived in West Long Branch, before moving to Ocean Township.
Michele was a beloved mother and daughter. She was a strong willed and vivacious woman with an enthusiastic love for all animals. She loved to listen to soft rock music and had a passion for making crafts. She enjoyed watching movies and loved telling stories about her children. Michele was a loving and caring soul and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughters, Giavanna Rose Marchese and Brianna Michele Marchese; her father Gustavo Henry Penaherrera, stepmother Linda Penaherrera and birth mother Mary Estell Lynn.
Services are private. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020