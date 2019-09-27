Resources
Michele Thornton Holcombe Williams

12/06/1961 - 09/23/2017

In memory of Michele Holcombe Williams of Atlanta, GA, born as Chris Michele Thornton on Dec. 6, 1961 in Neptune, NJ, who passed away from this life on Sept. 23, 2017. She was predeceased by her adopted parents - Winthrop M. Holcombe and Matilda J. Beverly Holcombe. Her adopted brother, Manuel W. Holcombe, passed in Oct., 2017. She is survived by two children, Vernon L. Taylor, III and Chanelle M. Williams-Brown (Jabali); a granddaughter, Shania Porter; two adopted sisters - Joanne Holcombe Spencer and Nancy T. Holcombe Quarles, and a host of relatives and friends.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 27, 2019
