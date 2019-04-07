|
Michelina Buccafusco
Middletown - Michelina "Mickey" Buccafusco, 87, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of Frank Ricciardone and Mary Alexander Ricciardone. Mickey worked as a hairdresser in Lincroft and Fair Haven and in her retirement worked as a teacher's aide in the Middletown Township School System. Her kindness, compassion and patience were a gift to all. As a member of the Middletown Senior Center, she appreciated the opportunities to meet friends and enjoy the activities offered there. Her church "family" had always held special meaning for her, both in Jersey City (Holy Rosary Sodality) in younger years; later, residing in Middletown, as a member of the St. James Rosary Group in Red Bank as well as attending many events at St. Matthew's Church in Edison.
Mickey was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Mabel Ricciardone, her son-law, Frank DeVito in 2010, and, in 2015, by her husband, Anthony Buccafusco. She is survived by her daughters, Josephine DeVito of Middletown, Mary Testa and her husband, Edward of Edison, NJ; by her four cherished grandchildren, Jennamarie DeVito, Cherylann DeNoble and husband Peter, Frank Joseph DeVito and fiancé Briana Rossi and Nicole Marie Testa. Also, by her sisters, Angie Zolli and Jennie Griglio and her sister-in-law, Angelina Scerbo.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Monday, April 8th, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. James RC Church in Red Bank, NJ on Tuesday, April 9th, at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Mickey's memory to either
St. James Church, 94 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ 07701 OR St. Matthew Music Ministry, Attn: David C Jules, 81 Seymour Ave., Edison, NJ 08817.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019