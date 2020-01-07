Services
Michelina DeRiggi Obituary


Toms River - Michelina DeRiggi, 81, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Monday, Janaury 6, 2020.

Born in San Paolo Belsito, Italy, she lived in London, England before moving to Toms River 48 years ago.

Michelina, along with her late husband Luigi, Sr., owned Luigi's Deli & Meat Market in South Toms River.

She was predeceased by her husband, Luigi DeRiggi, Sr in 1991.

Michelina is survived by her five children and their spouses, Antonio and Annie DeRiggi, Carmela and Leo Ferrari, Francesca and Vinnie Berardi, Luigi, Jr. and Rhonda DeRiggi, Sarah and Frank Casalino and a sister Flo Calandra.

Affectionately known as "Nonna", she is also survived by her eight grandchildren Luigi DeRiggi, Michelle DeRiggi, Angelina Berardi, Maryann DeRiggi, Michelle Rose DeRiggi, Nina Casalino, Lea Ferrari, Valerie Casalino and one great grandson Louie DeRiggi.

The family will receive friends Thursday 4:00pm - 9:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday 10:00am at St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
