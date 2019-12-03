|
|
Michelina "Mickey" Raimondi
Long Branch - Michelina "Mickey" Raimondi, 80, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Mickey was an office manager at Prudential Insurance Company in Matawan and then for Toms River OBGYN for her brother, Dr. Joseph Raimondi.
She was a member of the Bethel Bible Chapel in Red Bank and was active in Bible study and church activities. Mickey stirred hearts of everyone who had the honor of crossing her path. She was truly a child and servant of God. She loved her faith and modeled well for all. Her kindness and compassion was comparatively saintly. Mickey practiced the Greatest Commandment of all, to love God with all her heart, soul, and mind and secondly to love her neighbor as well.
Never a holiday, birthday, anniversary, or a special occasion would go unrecognized by a spirited greeting card from Mickey. Mickey always elected to choose kindness and compassion when engaged in conversation, thought, and prayer. She even offered forgiveness and understanding when her beloved sports teams the Yankees and Giants would disappoint the most dedicated fans.
Sharp as a tack and political on occasion, Mickey had a strong history of academia. She was Long Branch's Valedictorian in 1957. Her thirst for knowledge never faltered as she was a voracious reader and a pioneer in spiritual studies.
She was predeceased by her parents, Rocco and Yolanda Raimondi.
Surviving are sister, Mary Gallo of Rome, Italy; brothers, Rocco Raimondi, Jr. and his wife Claire and Dr. Joe Raimondi and his wife Colette of Toms River; several nieces and nephews and 4 grandnieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 9 am until her funeral service at 10 am on Saturday at the Bethel Bible Chapel, 480 West Front Street, Red Bank. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Mickey herself requested that in lieu of flowers "someday" please consider donations to her beloved place of worship, Bethel Bible Chapel, 480 West Front Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019