Wall - Michelina Rienzi, 89 of Wall, NJ died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Bronx, NY, Michelina lived in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Spring Lake Hts., in 1991 and Wall 4 years ago. She was a communicant of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. She was a former member of the Spring Lake Womens Club and the Knit Wits club. She enjoyed singing old songs, and playing word games but her greatest joy was spending time with family and especially her grandchildren, who she adored.
Michelina was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years Anthony Rienzi in 2005, her brother Peter and sisters, Josephine and Elisa. Surviving are her children; Laura Rienzi Diver and her husband Richard, Leonard J. Rienzi and his wife Kathrynann, a sister Elvira Feitell, 4 grandchildren; Elizabeth, Caitlin, Annamarie, Anthony, and nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., at Hwy 70 Brick, NJ. Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, followed by burial in St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Meridian Hospice, 1345 Campus Parkway, Suite A 2 Neptune, NJ 07753 or VNA of Central Jersey, 1100 Wayside Rd., Tinton Falls, NJ 07712.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 16, 2019