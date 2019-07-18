|
|
Michelle E. (Malone) Kinal
Lavallette - Michelle E. (Malone) Kinal, 78, died on Sunday, July 14th at her home in of Lavallette, NJ after a long battle with cancer.
Michelle was born on June 10, 1941 in Elizabeth, NJ. She Married Ronald Kinal on May 4th 1961. They lived in Roselle, for 40 years.
She is survived by her husband Ron, two Daughters, Wendy and Kim (David), three grandchildren, Andrew, Hailey and Stephanie.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pio of Pietrelcina, 103 Washington Ave. Lavallette, NJ on Monday, July 29th at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michelle Kinal may be directed to Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Foundation, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or
https://vnahg.org/memorial-gifts-and-gifts-in-honor/
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 18, 2019