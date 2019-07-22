|
Michelle M. O'Hearn Burton
Philadelphia, PA - Michelle M. O'Hearn Burton, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, friend, and teacher passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Philadelphia.
Michelle was born to Kathy (Simonair) and Mike O'Hearn on September 16, 1973 in Bellville, NJ. She was the eldest of her siblings, sister Dana and brother Michael.
Michelle was a lifelong resident of Barnegat. She was educated in the Barnegat Township Schools and graduated from Southern Regional in 1991. She later attended Georgian Court College, where she pursued a degree in Elementary Education, earning a BS degree in 2000.
In April of 2000, she wed Jordan Burton and together they created a beautiful family with two sons, Jordan and Anthony. Michelle's greatest love was being a mother to her sons. She was devoted to their care, their well-being, and their education. Michelle carried that love into her classroom; she was an elementary school teacher in the Barnegat School District for 18 years. Her love of learning touched countless lives of Barnegat's littlest learners. Anyone lucky enough to sit at a desk in Mrs. Burton's room was sure to become a better writer, a better mathematician, a better person.
Michelle was active in sports her entire life. She played female and co-ed softball along with her husband Jordan. Together they bowled in a Toms River competitive league. Michelle was a second degree black belt in Taekwondo at Kum Sung in Toms River and she later mastered MMA at Girl Fight in Toms River.
Michelle leaves behind a loving family: her beloved husband Jordan; her sons Jordan and Anthony; her parents Kathy and Mike O'Hearn; her brother Michael O'Hearn and his wife Becky Lou; her sister Dana O'Hearn-Nosti and her husband Bobby; and her sister-in-law Jessica Burton Clark; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Alyssa.
Family, friends, and all others whose lives Michelle touched are invited to the Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat NJ, on Wednesday, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at the Barnegat Funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Michelle will be laid to rest at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 283 Beachview Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:https://acpmp.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 22, 2019