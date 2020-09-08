Michelle McNulty
Toms River - Michelle McNulty, age 47, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 17, 1972 in Lakewood, NJ and lived in Brick Twp. before moving to the Toms River area 16 years ago. Michelle worked as a phlebotomist at LabCorp in Lakewood for many years. She enjoyed painting in her free time, spending time at the beach, listening to country music, and riding her quad with her son Shane. She also enjoyed volunteering her time to the local HSUS and soup kitchens around town.
Michelle is survived by her loving mother Ursula McNulty, her son Shane McNulty, and her brother Michael and his wife Jari McNulty. She is also survived by many loving aunts and uncles.
Visitation hours will be held from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, September 13th at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Humane Society of the United States http://www.humanesociety.org/
. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com