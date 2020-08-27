1/1
Michelle Truex Podesta
Michelle Truex Podesta

Freehold Township - Michelle Truex Podesta, 52, of Freehold Township passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Milford, Connecticut and lived in Freehold Township. Michelle worked at Music University in Freehold where she was a music teacher for vocal and piano music. She was a graduate of Freehold Township High School. Michelle earned her Bachelors Degree in Music Education at West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV, her Masters Degree in Vocal Performance at West Chester University in West Chester, PA, and attended Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold.

Michelle is survived by her children, Taryn Ann Podesta and Joseph Podesta, III of Brick; her parents, Kevin and June Truex of Freehold Township; a sister, Kimberly Twarkusky and her husband, Dave of Hamilton; and a nephew, Sean Irelan and niece, Kristi Irelan, both of Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held in the fall at the First Presbyterian Church in Freehold with a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For those who desire, donations in memory of Michelle may be made to either, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association (RSDSA), 99 Cherry Street, Milford, CT 06460 or First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, 118 West Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
