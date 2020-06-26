Mignon Rehm Crotchfelt
Red Bank - Mignon Rehm Crotchfelt, 103, of Red Bank, NJ, died April 3rd, 2020, at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor on River Road, where she had been a resident for the past 34 years.
Mrs. Crotchfelt was born in Long Branch, NJ, and lived most of her life there. She graduated as an honor student from Long Branch High School. After graduation, she worked for J.C Williams as an accountant. She and Fred Crotchfelt, also of Long Branch, were married for 54 years before his death in 1995.
Mignon and Fred moved into the Navesink Harbor Retirement community in 1986. She was their longest tenured resident at 34 years. She was known by all for her impeccable attire and sunny disposition. Her philosophy was that "no one really wants to hear other people's problems," therefore it was better to be cheerful and positive.
Her life's work was raising her children, both surviving son Fred, of Oxford, PA., and daughter Carol Russell Messinger, of Ocean Township, NJ and Bonita Springs, FL.; 7 grandchildren (Christine, Heather, Paulette, Douglas, Fred, Kim, and Kevin); and 16 great grandchildren.
For over 55 years, Mignon was a very active member of St Luke's United Methodist Church. She was a "Choir Mother" for over 50 years, church bookkeeper, and Methodist youth fellowship counselor. She regularly served on various committees and volunteered for myriad church activities.
While at Navesink Harbor, she was chairperson of the Christmas fund committee and executive nominations committee. She was co-chairperson of the Christmas decoration committee, served on the 20th and 25th anniversary committee, and volunteered as shop card selector coordinator.
A private family memorial service will be held. She will be interred at Woodbine Cemetery next to her beloved husband Fred. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.