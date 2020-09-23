1/1
Miguel "Papo" Ferrer
Miguel "Papo" Ferrer

Long Branch -

Miguel A. "Papo" Ferrer, age 64 of Long Branch, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home. Miguel was a pipe layer for D & D Utility Contractors in Long Branch before retiring. Miguel was born and raised in Mayaguez, PR before moving to Long Branch.

He loved to play softball and spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his father Carlos Ferrer, his brother Carlos and his sister Nilsa. Surviving are his wife Ideliza "Dely" Ferrer; his daughter Ideliza "Lisa" Ferrer; his mother, Milagros Ferrer; 3 brothers, Samuel, Raymond and Manolin Ferrer; 6 sisters, Elisa, Elba, Luz, Ramona, Santia and Lourdes Ferrer; 2 sisters in law, Nilsa Samol and Nancy Clarke; 2 grandchildren, Alexis and Amirah; his "boys" Saco and Jasper, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25 from 4 - 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., Long Branch. Funeral Saturday, 8 am from the funeral home with a Mass celebrated at 9 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral
08:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
