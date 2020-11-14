1/1
Miklos "Mike" Juhasz
Miklos "Mike" Juhasz

Brick - Miklos "Mike" Juhasz, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Hungary, Mike came to the United States in 1957 and moved to Newark and then to Irvington where he lived for many years before residing in Brick for the last 22 years.

Mr. Juhasz worked in Sales and retired from Prudential Insurance in Newark.

Mike enjoyed playing pool and chess and especially loved swimming in the community pool.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Eva Juhasz in 2018 and his sister, Ida Pazar.

Surviving are his loving children, Edith and Peter and his wife, Nancy; his cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Victoria; his four nephews and one niece as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 16th at the Funeral Home followed by the interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood.

**Due to Covid 19 executive orders, all gatherings must follow capacity limitations and guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press on Nov. 14, 2020.
