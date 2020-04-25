|
Mildred Buonomo
Tinton Falls - Mildred Buonomo, 87, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The Chelsea at Tinton Falls. She was born Mildred George on June 15, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, where she grew up and raised her family with her husband, Angelo. Mildred and Angelo were married for 62 years until his passing in 2015. Before retirement, she worked as a Customer Service Representative for Art Leather Company in Brooklyn for many years. Most of all, Mildred was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend and was adored by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Angelina (Alfano) George, her beloved husband of 62 years, Angelo Frank Buonomo, her dear sister, MaryAnn Barricelli and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Alex and Kathy Buonomo. Mildred is survived by her loving children, Marc Buonomo and his wife, Karen, of Jacksonville, FL, Catherine Stucko of Middletown, Angela Pennolino and her husband, Peter, of Brooklyn, NY, and MaryAnn Palma and her husband, Vincent, of Mineola, NY and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Gertrude Buonomo. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Dana Kaplan and her husband, Brian, Christopher Stucko and his wife, Lauren, Marc Buonomo, Jennifer Stucko, Matthew Stucko and his wife, Becca, Natalie Pennolino, Alyssa Palma, Michael Buonomo, Rachel Day and her husband, Robert, Nicholas Palma, Lauren Stucko and Jillian Palma, and her adored great grandchildren, James Stucko, Abigal Day, Chloe Day, and Chandler Day. Mildred will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, services will be held privately. Mildred will be interred at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown with her beloved husband, Angelo. At a later date, the Buonomo family will celebrate a memorial service and a Mass of Christian Burial, location, date, and time to be announced. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020