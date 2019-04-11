|
Mildred "Babe" Busko
Wall - Mildred "Babe" Busko 90 of Wall, NJ died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Meridian Nursing and Rehab., Ocean Grove, NJ. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, Mildred lived in Belmar for 37 years before moving to Wall. Mildred worked for Sterns for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Rose Church, Belmar where she was involved with the Rosary Society. Mildred was a member of the Belmar Seniors Club.
Mildred is predeceased by her husband Andrew Busko in 2011. Surviving is her daughter Debra O'Hara of New York, NY.
Visiting will be Friday, April 12, 2019, from 4-7 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 9:30 AM at St. Rose Church, Belmar. Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019