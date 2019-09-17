Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Old First Methodist Church
197 Locust Avenue
West Long Branch, NJ
Mildred E. "Sis" Beebe

Obituary
Mildred E. "Sis" Beebe

West Long Branch - Mildred E. "Sis" Beebe (nee Bodine), 93, West Long Branch, peacefully passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019. She was born in Long Branch and resided in West Long Branch for many years. Sis graduated from Long Branch High School as an accomplished athlete and student leader.

Working her way up from teller to Branch Manager and Assistant Treasurer, Sis retired in the mid-80's after a long career with Shadow Lawn Savings Bank. She will forever be remembered for her fastidious housekeeping, love of cooking, and epic 4th of July pool parties.

She was predeceased by her husband Warren S. Beebe, Sr., son Warren S. Beebe, Jr., twin brother Russell Bodine, sister Charlotte Luther, and brother Jabez Bodine.

Sis is survived by two granddaughters, Sandra Cadogan-Beebe and her wife Susan of Plymouth MA, and Patricia Kurau of Jackson; two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Paige; great-great-granddaughter, Alessandra; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday September 19th, 11:00 am, at the Old First Methodist Church, 197 Locust Avenue, West Long Branch. There will be no funeral home visitation, and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the VNA Health Group Hospice program at https://vnahg.org/support-hospice/.

To leave a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Sis' page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 17, 2019
