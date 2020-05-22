Mildred E. "Millie" Goleman
Highlands - Goleman, Mildred E. "Millie" (Cunningham), 94, of Highlands, NJ, passed away May 16 at Care One King James, Atlantic Highlands due to complications from Covid-19.
Millie was born and raised in Newark, NJ to an Irish Catholic family. The family resided in Newark and Rahway, NJ and often vacationed along the Jersey Shore. Growing up, Millie was a talented artist, and enjoyed basketball and baseball. In 1948, Millie married Walton L Goleman. The couple had 4 children. The family relocated to Highlands, NJ where Millie spent the rest of her life.
Millie was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Highlands. She worked at EAI in Eatontown after raising her children and ran the Publications Control Desk at the company until she retired. After retirement, she continued working in the publishing industry at Amend Publishing.
Throughout her life, Millie maintained and often shared her interest and talent in the arts. She was beloved by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for her creativity, storytelling abilities, and inventive games. Millie was also a lifelong caregiver to those she loved and made it her life's work to care for others in need. She also loved animals and cared for numerous cats and dogs throughout her life. Millie loved her community of Highlands and nearby Sandy Hook and other natural spaces. She often took her grandchildren on adventures to the beach and to local parks around Monmouth County, helping to instill in them her love of the natural world. Millie had a tremendous sense of humor, a heart full of kindness, a feisty attitude, and a resilient spirit.
Millie is survived by daughters, Linda S. Hanley of Highlands and Mary C. Regenhardt of Germany; son, John W. Goleman; 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She held the hearts of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Millie is predeceased by her husband, Walton L. Goleman; daughter, DiAnne M. Kuser; parents, Christopher and Ethel Cunningham; sister, Regina Sprowl; brothers Robert Cunningham and Richard C. Cunningham.
Due to the current pandemic, a private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Millie's name to New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund https://njprf.org/
Arrangements were entrusted to Posten McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Ave , Atlantic Highlands NJ, 07716.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 22 to May 23, 2020.