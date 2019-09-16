|
Mildred E. Roberts
San Diego, CA - Mildred E. Roberts, formerly of Point Pleasant, died Saturday, September 7 in San Diego, California after a long illness.
Millie was married to the late William C. Roberts for 50 years. After retiring as a training coordinator for the federal government, Millie and Bill divided their time between Point Pleasant and Sun Lakes, Arizona. Following Bill's death, Millie moved to California to be with her son.
She is survived by her son Russell and daughter-in-law Patricia of Bordentown, NJ, son Christopher of San Diego, and grand-daughter Megan Procopio and her husband Chris of Tucker, Georgia.
Arrangements are being made by Clairemont Mortuary, San Diego, and O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall Township. Interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to PETA.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019