Mildred E. Schwarz



Aberdeen - Mildred E. "Teens" Schwarz died Wednesday June 19th at Care One, Holmdel surrounded by her family.



Her great joy was her family. Mildred never missed any of her children's or grandchildren's milestone events. She had an engaging personality and loved to be with people.



She had a love for Irish music, especially Mike Byrne's Night. Mildred was loyal to her Irish heritage. Mildred enjoyed being at her home and on the beach in LBI.



Mildred, a woman of great faith, was a parishioner of St. Benedict's RC Church, serving on the Liturgy Committee, Pre-Cana and was supportive of her husband Deacon Herbert Schwarz. She enjoyed her girls' coffee club on Tuesdays at Dunkin Donuts in Hazlet.



She attained her AA degree from Brookdale Community College in Library Science while raising her family. She became a Library Resource Director at Brookdale Community College for many years.



Mildred was pre-deceased by her husband Deacon Herbert Schwarz and her brother Thomas Tuffy.



Surviving are her children, Herbert and Kathy Schwarz, San Jose, CA, Patricia Lee, Allentown, NJ, Thomas Schwarz, Allentown, PA, Kathy and George Sisti, Ave Maria, FL, Jeanie and Tom Munning, Hazlet, NJ and Bill and Shill Schwarz, San Jose, CA; twelve grandchildren, Herb, Chris, Mike, Tim, Nicole, Meg, Dan, Kate, Jennifer, Jack, Sam and Greta; eight great grandchildren, Jacob, Ben, Graham, Griffin, Jackson, Allie, Addison and Emma and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Visitation Sunday June 23rd 3:00-7:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Monday June 24th 11:00 am at St. Benedict's RC Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow in Holmdel Mausoleum. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 22, 2019