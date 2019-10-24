|
|
Mildred F. Krueger
Hazlet - Mildred F. Krueger, 89, of Hazlet, passed away on Tuesday, October 15th, at Bayshore Health Care. She was born in Union City, lived in Jersey City and Cliffwood Beach, prior to moving to Hazlet 39 years ago. Mildred was a homemaker. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Cliffwood Beach, also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion and the Disabled America Veterans both in Lyons, NJ. Mildred was pre-deceased by her husband; Herbert Krueger in 2002, and two sisters Dorothy Ciaramelli and Eileen Barton. She is survived by her two sons; Keith Krueger of St Cloud, Fl and Kevin Krueger of New Hope, PA, her grandchildren, her beloved friend and caretaker; Edward and Patricia Morrissey III of Middletown, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday from 2-4pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. On Monday there will be a 10 AM religious service at the funeral home and the entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019