Services
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-1177
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred F. Krueger

Add a Memory
Mildred F. Krueger Obituary
Mildred F. Krueger

Hazlet - Mildred F. Krueger, 89, of Hazlet, passed away on Tuesday, October 15th, at Bayshore Health Care. She was born in Union City, lived in Jersey City and Cliffwood Beach, prior to moving to Hazlet 39 years ago. Mildred was a homemaker. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Cliffwood Beach, also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion and the Disabled America Veterans both in Lyons, NJ. Mildred was pre-deceased by her husband; Herbert Krueger in 2002, and two sisters Dorothy Ciaramelli and Eileen Barton. She is survived by her two sons; Keith Krueger of St Cloud, Fl and Kevin Krueger of New Hope, PA, her grandchildren, her beloved friend and caretaker; Edward and Patricia Morrissey III of Middletown, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday from 2-4pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. On Monday there will be a 10 AM religious service at the funeral home and the entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now