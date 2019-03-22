|
Mildred G. Feuker
Aberdeen - Mildred G. Feuker, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. A proud native of Jersey City, she was born there on February 18, 1927 to Cornelius and Mary Mahoney. She married her husband, Robert, in 1944. Robert preceded her in death in 2001.
Mildred is survived by her three sons and their wives James and Christine Feuker, Robert and Jeanne Feuker, and Michael and Mary Beth Feuker; eleven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Her grandson, James, predeceased her in 2011; and her son John passed away in 2016. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
For many years Mildred worked as a Customer Service Representative at AT&T/Verizon. Upon her retirement from that position she studied library science and worked as a librarian in the Middletown Public Library. When Mildred decided to totally retire she and her husband, Robert, relocated to Ormond Beach, FL where they enjoyed many years in the sunshine. Upon her return to NJ in 2014 Mildred resided in Aberdeen with her son Michael, and, finally at Bayside Manor in Keansburg.
Mildred was an accomplished quilter and also loved to sew, knit and crochet. In addition to quilting clubs she was also active in the Rosary Society and was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. Mildred was also an avid fan of "Old Blue Eyes", Frank Sinatra, and was proud to say that she was one of those crazed teenaged bobby soxers that followed his career back in the day.
Public visitation will be held 2 PM to 6 PM on Sunday March 24 at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday March 25, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Benedict RCC, Holmdel, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019