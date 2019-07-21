|
Mildred Giventer
- - Mildred Giventer, 92, passed away on July 18, 2019. She is survived by her, son Curtis Giventer, her daughter-in-law, Donna Giventer(a daughter to her and angel on earth), her granddaughter, Sara Giventer, and her brother, Arnold Rashkin, and his wife Emma. She is predeceased by her husband, Sidney, her son, Barnet, and her grandson, Evan.
Mildred was an administrative assistant working in various industries in NYC and Northern NJ. Upon retirement she went on to lead senior groups and social events in the communities where she lived. Her memory will live on with the groups that she arranged which are still active to this day, namely the 'Savvy Seniors'. To learn more about Mildred's life and to offer condolences to the family please visit www.Bloomfield-Cooper.com .
A private funeral service will be held for Mildred at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements handled by Bloomfield Cooper Jewish Chapels, Manalapan, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019