Mildred Greenburg

Mildred Greenberg



Mildred Greenberg, died 6/23/2020.



She is survived by 5 children: Fred Acker, Mildred Loucks, Ronald Acker, Patricia Vona, Lorrie Taggart.



She lived with her grandchildren Scott, Justin, and Fred. She had a total of 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.









