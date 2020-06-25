Mildred Guaglione
Toms River - Mildred A. Guaglione, 89, of the Holiday City West section of Berkeley Township passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home. Private services have been entrusted to Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. For completed obituary, please visit www.HorizonFuneralServices.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.