|
|
Mildred Gwendolyn Moss-Chrystol
Red Bank - On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Ms. Mildred Gwendolyn Moss-Chrystol departed this life peacefully at home after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
"Neet" to family, "Moss" to colleagues, and "Gwen" to her husband was born July 24, 1941, in York County, S.C., to the late Albert R. Moss and Vernie Wright Moss. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1960, she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Shaw University (HBCU) in Raleigh, N.C., in 1965. Mildred furthered her education with a Masters in Urban Education from Paterson State College (now known as William Paterson University) in Wayne, N.J. She later earned a Masters in School Counseling from Jersey City State College (now known as New Jersey City University) in Jersey City, N.J. She also received a Certificate in Family Counseling. She was a proud member of the Newark Teachers Union (NTU) and the American Counselors Association (ACA).
In 2001, Gwen and Charles Chrystol moved to Red Bank, N.J. In 2002, they were married in Negril, Jamaica. In 2004, after 36 years of dedicated service, Gwen retired from the Newark Board of Education.
At an early age, Mildred joined Green Pond United Methodist Church in Clover, S.C. But it was her affiliation with the New York City Center of The Self-Realization Fellowship that gave her a community of similar minds.
Mildred loved travel, shopping, shows, shoes, and her husband's cooking. She enjoyed jazz, blues, and herbal teas. Whether Paris and London with her niece Beverly or Lisbon and Montreal with her husband, she was at home in the world. She was a sophisticated lady: a woman of many facets, humor, abiding spirituality, and the last of the satin dolls.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Vernie; her sister, Loree E. Moss; and brothers Harry L., Robert E., and John E. Moss.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband of 18 years, Charles M. Chrystol. Also: her brothers Albert W. (Doris) Moss, William A. (Sadie) Moss of Gastonia, N.C., Donald R. (Susan) Moss of Norfolk, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Sarah Ann Moss of Bowling Green, S.C., and Sarah Jane Moss of Charlotte, N.C.; stepson, Aaron D. Wright of Houston, Texas; grandson, David J. Wright of Virginia Beach, Va.; two aunts, Louise Wise of Rock Hill, S.C., and Sarah Wright of Clover, S.C.; an uncle, Grady S. Moss of Charlotte, N.C.; as well as several nieces and nephews whom she helped rear and guide after her siblings had died.
On Sunday March 29, 2020, after a graveside service, Mildred came home to her family at Green Pond United Methodist Cemetery in Clover, S.C. We are grateful to all her doctors, nurses, EMTs, and aides for their care and compassion. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or . A memorial is planned for a later date. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020