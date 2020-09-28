1/
Mildred Hrbek
Mildred Hrbek

Loveladies - age 102, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home. She was born July 2, 1918 in Union Hill, now Union City, NJ Grew up in Union and summered in Annadale Staten Island NY. Graduated Union Hill High School. She worked for NY Life Insurance Co. Madison Avenue NY and then Standard Oil (now Exxon) in the Empire State Building.

She was married to Albert L. Martin, who served in WWII, 4th Div. Marines, Killed in Iwo Jima. Her second husband was Arthur J Hrbek who predeceased her in 1998. He to, served in WWII, as company commander in the Pacific Theater of Operations.

Mildred lived in Fanwood, Upper Saddle Rive and Wyomissing PA. Became a full-time resident in Loveladies upon retirement in 1979 moving their summer abode which the had built in 1963.

Mildred took many courses to expand her knowledge. Ceramics, steno, accounting, psychology, real estate, dog training and participated in dog shows. Also, computer, Bible study, writing, home décor, antiques to name a few. She enjoyed needle crafts and sewing projects. She loved to write and was a published free lance writer and also won many awards in contest writing.

She was an avid Teddy Bear collector. She also owned and operated the Osprey Nest, and antique shop in Barnegat in the 1980. Mildred was a charter member of the National World War II Memorial, Washington DC. Never failed to attend services on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. A patriot, never failed to fly the flag every day.

She was a member of Seaview Beach Property Owners Assn. a trustee of the Loveladies Property Owners Assn, and an active member of Joint Council of Taxpayers of Long Beach Island. She was also a member of AARP and Friends of the Library. Mildred was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Barnegat Light.

Survived by her three daughters Linda McManus, Michele Gray and Sherrill Gavin. Nine grandchildren; Ken Rea, Michael Rea (Butterfly), Brennan Rea (Rafaela), Tim Gray, Meredith Gray, Patrick Gray (Ljin), Joe Gavin, Scott Gavin, and Shannon Gavin. 7 great grandchildren; Caroline, Ken, Kevin, Taylor, Sophia, Juliette and Ziggy-Mae.

A Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11am until time of service at 1:30pm at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd. Ship Bottom, NJ Interment will be private at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in Mildred's name.




Published in Beach Haven Times from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
1119 Long Beach Blvd
Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
(609) 494-2565
