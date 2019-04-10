Mildred K. Sherwood



Berkeley Township - Mildred K. Sherwood, 100, of Holiday City Berkeley section of Berkeley Twsp., NJ died on Sunday April 7, 2019 at her home. Mildred was born in Bridgeport, CT and lived in Fairlawn, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twsp., NJ 30 years ago. She worked as a secretary for the Fairlawn Board of Education retiring in 1980 and for NJ Bell Telephone in Fairlawn and Paterson, NJ for 10 years. Mildred was a charter member of the Warren Point Presbyterian Church in Fairlawn, NJ, a life member of the VFW Post #10185, on the Women's Club of Holiday City Berkeley, in the Singles Club in Holiday City and a line dancer.



Mildred is predeceased by her parents Henry and Grace Kinch, her husband Eugene Sherwood and her sister Henritta Moore.



Surviving is her son James Sherwood of Grand Prairie, TX.



Family will receive friends on Friday April 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 13, 2018 at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .