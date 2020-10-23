Mildred Kessler



Brick - Mildred Kessler, age 92, of Brick NJ passed away on October 20, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born in Highlands, NC and lived in Berea, KY, Sarasota, FL, and New York, where she met her husband before moving to Brick, NJ in 1957.



Mildred was a member of Brick Presbyterian Church for many years, she enjoyed spending her free time volunteering for many different organizations and she was an avid bowler.



She is preceded in death by her husband Aage Kessler and her sister Mary Hayes



Surviving her are her daughter Diane Bakos and her son in law Bill Bakos; her sister Lydia Langel; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Services for Mrs. Kessler were private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723.









