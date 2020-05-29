Mildred Kirkwood
Mildred Kirkwood

Neptune - Mildred Kirkwood passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was 96 years old. Mildred was an extraordinary person and a beautiful soul. She deeply loved her family and friends and was devout in her faith. In addition to her five children, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, she was like a mother to many others. She will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have crossed her path.

Mildred was predeceased by her late husbands, Rufus Graham and Humphrey Kirkwood; son, Ronald; daughters, Patricia and Delores; and siblings George, Blanche, Mary, and Allen. Surviving are her sons Dennis and Kevin; her brother James; her adoring grandchildren Jamal, Erik, Larry and Ginja, Jennifer and Dominic, Jack, Gabrielle, Dennis, Jr. and Aeri, Kevin, Jr. and Kathy, Katie, Lekia, Matthew, Corey and Carlos, Marissa, Keith, Kerry and Keshawn; great-grandchildren Eva, Lawrence, Amirah, A'Mya, Giancarlo, Graelyn, Giselle, KyMani, and Liliana; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.






Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
