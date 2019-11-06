|
Mildred Lane
Toms River - Mildred Lane, 100, of Toms River died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Chelsea Senior Living, Toms River. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and had resided in Freehold.
Mrs. Lane was a library assistant at the Monmouth County Library before her retirement. Prior to that, she was employed at John's Bargain Store, Freehold.
Mrs. Lane was a former member of the Sisterhood of Congregation Agudath Achim, Freehold and the Freehold Democratic Club.
She was committee chairwoman overseeing car raffles for the Greater Freehold Area Hospital Fund(Centra State Healthcare System) for many years.
She was an avid bowler at Howell Lanes.
She was the daughter of Max and Lena O'Krind, and was predeceased by her three sisters, Mrs. Helen Brown, Mrs. Evelyn Friedman, and Mrs. Florence Lopatin. Her husband, Louis Lane, died in 1974.
Surviving are two daughters, Phyllis Krebs and Karen Miller; and one granddaughter, Laura Krebs and one grandson, Logan Miller.
Graveside services will be held at Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery, Freehold on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019