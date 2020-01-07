|
|
Mildred "Millie" Magliocchetti
Whiting - Mildred "Millie" Magliocchetti, 87, of Whiting, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 9th at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Interment will be Monday, Jan. 13th at 11 a.m. at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. Please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020