Mildred Marasco
Mildred Marasco

Middletown - Mildred Marasco, 95, of Lincroft, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Lincroft. She was born in Jersey City, NJ , life long resident of Bayonne and lived in Middletown the last few years. Mildred worked for Western Electric for over 30 years in inventory control. She loved her family and spending time with them . She enjoyed cooking and gathering the family for Sunday dinners, when she was able too . She was always willingly available to help out in the kitchen. She will be sorely missed.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Maria Marasco; sister, Josephine Danback; grandchildren Daniel and his wife Becca, Joe , Laura and 5 great grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Marasco, and her son, Gregory Marasco.

Due to the current health crisis all services are private and under the direction of the John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
