Mildred Masucci
Norwood - Mildred Masucci, 103, died Monday morning of heart failure at the Buckingham at Norwood nursing home where she had lived for the past 14 years. She was never more than five minutes away from family, like her daughter Marie Knaack, who personally supported the staff in keeping Mildred happy at the Bergen County facility where she was known for her lucky Bingo cards.
Born on Aug. 17, 1916 to Louis and Rose De Rosso, Mildred and her sister, Anne, were raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. before women had the right to vote. A natural storyteller and a registered Democrat, she grew up during the Great Depression when people had to "La Guardia" their coffee; then Mayor La Guardia encouraged city residents to reuse coffee grounds to survive the desperate economic conditions of the time. She was a consummate fiction reader who patronized movie theaters that cost 5 cents. A huge fan of The Ink Spots, Mildred often enjoyed the ballad style American vocal group that presaged rhythm and blues and rock and roll. In 1939, she married Nicholas J. Masucci, the love of her life, with whom she had twin daughters, Roseanne and Marie, and a son, Nicholas. Six months after the twins were born, Mildred was left to raise their daughters as her husband served in U.S. Army's invasion of Normandy in World War II.
Married for 55 years, the Masuccis raised their children in Dumont, N.J. They owned and ran a family restaurant, Holiday Haven, in Cresskill, N.J. She also worked at Prentice Hall publishing. She and her husband shared bits of wisdom as they gathered their family and close friends together for frequent Sunday and holiday meals. They prepared traditional Italian-American meat sauces, Easter bread, roasted peppers, and tantalizing stuffed artichokes. Their focus on festive food gatherings helped the family maintain contact no matter what problems they were facing. Both she and Nick, who predeceased her in 1994, taught each generation of children how to prepare and appreciate good food. These traditions continue on holidays like Good Friday, Easter, and Christmas Eve's Seven Fishes. Among Mildred's favorite foods were soft shell crabs, in season. Upon their retirement to Leisure Village West in Manchester, N.J., they joined The Italian American Club, strolled along ocean beaches and dashed off to Atlantic City to try their luck at the slot machines.
Mildred is predeceased by her mother, Rose De Rosso, her husband, Nicholas J. Masucci, her sister, Anne Katz, and her beloved granddaughter, Jennifer.
She is survived by her three children, Roseanne Oleske (Joseph), Marie Knaack (Robert), and Nicholas (Diane), and nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The wake will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main Street., Toms River, 08753. The service will begin at the funeral home on Friday morning at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River, N.J. 08753. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery, One Honey Locust Dr., Lakewood, N.J. 08701.
The family welcomes flowers or donations to the American Diabetes Association,
www.diabetes.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019