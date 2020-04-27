|
|
Mildred "Mimi" McLaughlin
Rahway - Mildred "Mimi" McLaughlin, (nee Santomasso) born June 4, 1922 in Rahway, New Jersey, widow of Capt. John J. McLaughlin of the Linden Fire Department, beloved mother of Joanne and Kathleen McLaughlin, beloved grandmother of Alicia M. Zupeck, and Gregory McLaughlin, great grandmother of Isabella Grace Ortore, and Rory James McLaughlin, and beloved aunt of Sr. John Mary Schweikardt, Nancy De Sabato, Carol Taglieri- Barrett, and Leonard Vanderwende, entered into eternal rest at Centrastate Hospital in Freehold on April 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations to We Care Adult Day Care, 552 NJ-25, Redbank, NJ 07701, in her memory would be greatly appreciated.
The seventh child of Italian immigrants, Anthony Dominick and Isabella Elizabeth Santomasso (nee) DiDio, Mildred was pre-deceased by her beloved siblings Andrew, Anne, Peter, Thomas, Rose, and Marie. She lived her early married life in Linden, before moving to Clark, and finally to Tinton Falls to be near her daughters in Monmouth County.
Mildred was devoted to her husband, daughters and the rest of her family. She was an enviable bowler, golfer, and great fan of Broadway musicals and classic movies. An avid lover of animals, she was a lifetime member of the Humane Society, and owned dogs and cats her entire life. Her legacy is her honesty, humor, eternal youth, strength, courage and dignity which she retained until her last breath.
Arrangements are under the care of Werson Funeral Home, Linden. To leave online condolences please visit wersonfuneralhome.com. There will be a private final blessing at St. Gertrude's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, Colonia. A mass celebrating Mildred's life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020