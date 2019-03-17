|
|
Mildred Palmer Stout
Farmingdale - Mildred Palmer Stout, 93 of Farmingdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10th at Atlantic Coast in Lakewood with end-stage dementia.
Mildred was born in Newark New Jersey. She grew up in Arlington New Jersey. She graduated from Kearny High School then UNC Greensboro. As a young adult, her family relocated to Locust, New Jersey. She taught first grade in the Little Silver and Fair Haven school systems for thirty plus years. Mildred became an active member of the United Methodist Church of Red Bank. She sang in the choir at the United Methodist Church and also in the Shrewsbury Chorale. She sang duets throughout the county.
She married her husband Robert W. Stout and they were married for more than fifty years.
Mildred is predeceased by her parents Mary and Henry Palmer; her sister Ruth Bell; her husband Bob and her daughter Mary Elizabeth. Surviving are her children Richard Stout and partner Victoria Stewart of Hague, New York; daughter Melanie and son-in-law Kerwin Lanz of Farmingdale and five grandchildren Ian, Rory, Wesley, Hillary and Abbey.
Mildred enjoyed gardening, her summers at Lake George, her dog family and her gatherings with friends and family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Red Bank. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted for the scholarship assistance program at the United Methodist Church of Red Bank, 247 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019