John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Mildred Scoppetuolo

Mildred Scoppetuolo Obituary
Mildred Scoppetuolo

Little Silver. - It is with great sadness we announce the death of our mother, Mildred Scoppetuolo, 91, of Little Silver. Mom passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 26th at 3:35 pm.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, her parents Tony and Mary Cicalese and brother, Anthony Cicalese.

Mom was a giving, loving Mother and Nana. Her happiest moments were cooking for and being with her family.

She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses: Donna Lynn (Ray) Manning, Marylou (Scott) Anton, Steven Scoppetuolo and Tony (Kathy) Scoppetuolo; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she dearly loved.

Services and burial will be private due to the COVID 19 pandemic. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date.

For a complete obituary and to offer condolences online, please visit the John E. Day website at https://www.johnedayfuneralhome.com/listings.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
