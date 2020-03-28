|
Mildred Scoppetuolo
Little Silver. - It is with great sadness we announce the death of our mother, Mildred Scoppetuolo, 91, of Little Silver. Mom passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 26th at 3:35 pm.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, her parents Tony and Mary Cicalese and brother, Anthony Cicalese.
Mom was a giving, loving Mother and Nana. Her happiest moments were cooking for and being with her family.
She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses: Donna Lynn (Ray) Manning, Marylou (Scott) Anton, Steven Scoppetuolo and Tony (Kathy) Scoppetuolo; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she dearly loved.
Services and burial will be private due to the COVID 19 pandemic. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date.
