Brick - Mildred Sepulveda, 85, of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Mildred was born December 10, 1934 to her parents Charles and Irene Black. Mildred was born and raised in Jersey City before moving down to Point Pleasant, NJ.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 10 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 708 Ocean Road (Rt. 88), Point Pleasant, NJ 08742. Interment to follow service at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ 08753. To read full obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
