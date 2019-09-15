Services
Mildred T. Flaherty


1926 - 2019
Mildred T. Flaherty Obituary
Mildred T. Flaherty

Tinton Falls -

Mildred T. Flaherty, 93, of Tinton Falls passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Seabrook Village.

Mildred was born in Yonkers, NY, on March 19, 1926 to the late George and Theresa McNamara. Raised in Jersey City, she moved to Shrewsbury in 1982 and retired to Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls in 2002.

Mildred was predeceased by her husband, James T. Flaherty. She is survived by her two children James T. Flaherty, Jr. of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and Catherine O'Brien of Spring Lake. She will be dearly missed by her four grandchildren, William O'Reilly of London, England, Jennifer McCullough of Peachtree City, GA, James T. Flaherty III, of Charlotte, NC, and Meghan Flaherty Whipple of Harrisburg, NC and four great-grandchildren, William, Charlie, and Catherine McCullough of Peachtree City, GA and Pratrick Whipple of Harrisburg, NC.

Condolences can be sent to ElyFuneralHome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019
