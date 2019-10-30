|
Mildred Warnock
Formerly of Holmdel - Mildred Warnock, 89, formerly of Holmdel passed away on October 29th, 2019. Born in Red Bank, she lived most of her life in Holmdel prior to moving to Bella Terra in Jackson seven years ago.
She was predeceased by her husband Jim in 1992. She was active in the Auxiliary at Bayshore Community Hospital, was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and worked in the Holmdel School District. She also enjoyed travelling with the Holmdel Seniors.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses Christa and Bob Kinkade, Pat and Vicki Warnock, Nora and Gus Lebois, and Jim and Liz Warnock, by ten grandchildren and by 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday Nov 1st at the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday Nov. 2nd at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel at 11:30 AM. Interment will then follow at St. Gabriel Cemetery in Marlboro.
A donation may be made in her memory to CHOP - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at chop.edu/giving. To share a memory or to leave a condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019