Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Warnock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Warnock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Warnock Obituary
Mildred Warnock

Formerly of Holmdel - Mildred Warnock, 89, formerly of Holmdel passed away on October 29th, 2019. Born in Red Bank, she lived most of her life in Holmdel prior to moving to Bella Terra in Jackson seven years ago.

She was predeceased by her husband Jim in 1992. She was active in the Auxiliary at Bayshore Community Hospital, was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and worked in the Holmdel School District. She also enjoyed travelling with the Holmdel Seniors.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses Christa and Bob Kinkade, Pat and Vicki Warnock, Nora and Gus Lebois, and Jim and Liz Warnock, by ten grandchildren and by 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday Nov 1st at the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday Nov. 2nd at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel at 11:30 AM. Interment will then follow at St. Gabriel Cemetery in Marlboro.

A donation may be made in her memory to CHOP - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia at chop.edu/giving. To share a memory or to leave a condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
Download Now