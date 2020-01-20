|
Mildred Zuckerman Cohen
Tinton Falls - Mildred ("Millie") Cohen of Tinton Falls New Jersey (formerly of Red Bank and Holmdel, NJ), passed away on January 19, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1925, to William and Fanny Zuckerman.
After graduating from Red Bank High School, Millie worked at Fort Monmouth during World II, and had a lasting pride in her work to support the war effort. After becoming a mother, she continued to work part time, sometimes as a bookkeeper, sometimes as an assistant and later in life as an aerobics instructor for seniors. Along with her husband, the late David Cohen, she was always an advocate for those less fortunate, and worked tirelessly to address societal injustices. She was the woman who helped and inspired her husband to accomplish much in his own career and public service activities, including having served as Holmdel's mayor and in other capacities. She was always known for her quick wit, her sense of humor and her caring heart, and often enjoyed a number of past times, including knitting, sewing, furniture reupholstering, wall papering and playing bridge.
Millie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, David Cohen, her parents William and Fanny Zuckerman, and her sister Esther Zuckerman Rosenthal. She is survived by her two daughters, Janice Barnet and Valerie Cohen (and their husbands), and her granddaughter Rebecca Faith Barnet. For the past 5 years, she was blessed with a wonderful aid and companion named Safia Ibrahim.
Visitation will be at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Rd., Holmdel NJ 07733, and beginning at 9:00 -11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 at Holmdel Funeral Home, and then by burial at the cemetery in Tinton Falls, NJ for her lifelong temple, Congregation B'nai Israel of Rumson.
Donations in Millie's memory can be made to the or the . To leave a message of condolence please visit Millie's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020