Miles Conrad DeBowes
Miles Conrad DeBowes

Wilton - Miles Conrad DeBowes passed away in his sleep, unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Kevin and Karra DeBowes are his loving parents and Preston is his devoted, older brother.

An adorable, curly haired, funny and happy child, Miles was born on August 9th, 2018 at Greenwich Hospital and has lived in Wilton, CT since his birth. Miles brought light and laughter to everyone who had the honor to meet him.

Miles is survived by his heartbroken parents Kevin, from New Haven, CT and Karra, from Middletown, NJ, his brother Preston; grandparents: Rick and Toni Fogliano, Anne DeBowes and Russ Hamilton, and Dave DeBowes and Cindy Gonzales; great-grandmother: Mary Reynolds; aunts and uncles, Rick and Kathryn Fogliano, Lori and Matt Ecker, Tim DeBowes and Christina Federico, and Mike DeBowes; and cousins: Trey, Aidan, Graham, Whitney, Rosalia, and Juliette.

The wake is Sun, June 28, 2020 3pm- 7pm at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St, Georgetown, CT 06829. Other services will be private.

In lieu of flowers consider contributing a gift to Preston's college fund in honor of Miles' memory. Please use this link and enter code: CTLy8vsz. https://tinyurl.com/collegeforpreston




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Wake
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Bouton Funeral, Inc.
31 West Church Street
Georgetown, CT 06829
203-544-8461
