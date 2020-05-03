Millicent Marco



Tinton Falls - Millicent Marco died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home in Seabrook Village. She was 91.



Born in New York City, she resided in Oakhurst, before settling in Tinton Falls.



Prior to retiring, she was a school psychologist for the Freehold Township Board of Education. The director of the child study team, she mentored many youths to find success in their careers and in life. Millicent was the first woman in her family to pursue a college education. Having graduated from the Rutgers School of Education, she was also the first in her family to obtain her Doctoral Degree.



Millicent was active in a number of charitable organizations. She was involved in Hadassah and the memory care group at Seabrook Village.



She was predeceased by her loving husband, John, and her son, Louis Marco.



Surviving are her children: Edward Marco and Cheryl Marco, Alan Marco and his wife Catherine, and Sandy Marco and Maureen Guido; her grandchildren: Carli Marco and her husband, Michael Dierna, Abby Marco, Christina Nashif and her husband Ryan, Joanna Marco and her husband Michael Johnson, Jacob Marco and his wife Emily, and Samuel Marco and his fiancée Kelsie; and 3 great-grandchildren: Brayden and Tyler Nashif, and Clara Marco.



A graveside service will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge under the direction of Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels.



Memorial contributions may be made in Millicent's name to Hadassah, the Women's Zionist Organization of America, Inc.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store