|
|
Milton A. Carroll
Middletown - Milton A. Carroll, 90, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at CareOne at King James in Atlantic Highlands. Born in St. Louis , MO, he has been a resident of Middletown since 1956. Mr. Carroll served in the US Army before being Honorably Discharged. He was a data engineer with NJ Bell for many years before retiring in 1988. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, including working together repairing and renovating their homes. He was a charter member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Middletown and passionately worked for years tending to any needs of the building and grounds.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Carroll (nee Anker) in 2018 as well as his parents, Albert and Margaret Carroll. Surviving are his daughter, Debby (Jack) Mrykalo; two sons, Keith (Cathy) Carroll, Michael (Karen) Carroll; four granddaughters, Melissa Chambers, Michelle (Matt) Percia, Dana Carroll, and Nicole Carroll; three grandsons, Sean (Kristie) Mrykalo, Gregory Carroll, and Thomas Carroll; two great-granddaughters, Caitlyn Chambers and Mackensie Percia; great-grandson, Bryce Percia; and his brother, Kenneth Carroll.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21 at 10 am at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 250 Harmony Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019