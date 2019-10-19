|
|
Milton B. Hubbard Sr.
Neptune - Milton B. Hubbard Sr., 95 of Neptune, passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2019. He was known by many as "Big Pop" the patriarch of the Hubbard family. He was a career military officer serving for 36 years through times of WWII, Korean and the Vietnam War. He was married for 75 years to the love of his life Dorothy Hubbard. Visitation will be 10 am Monday October 21st until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019