Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-2134
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Gill Lane
Iselin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Barasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Barasch


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Milton Barasch Obituary
Milton Barasch

Barnegat - Milton Barasch 84, of Barnegat, entered into eternal rest, May 24, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and was formerly of Aberdeen before moving to Barnegat 15 years ago.

Milton was a Pharmacist by profession.

He faithfully served his country in the Army during the years 1960-1966.

Milton is survived by his wife Estelle Kirsch Barasch, his children Jamie Vargas- Vila and her husband Chris of Freehold, Jon Barasch and his wife Michele of Metuchen, and Laurence Marantz and his wife Kathy, and grandchildren Ava & Mason.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 1 pm at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Gill Lane, Iselin. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen.

FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now