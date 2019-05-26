|
|
Milton Barasch
Barnegat - Milton Barasch 84, of Barnegat, entered into eternal rest, May 24, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and was formerly of Aberdeen before moving to Barnegat 15 years ago.
Milton was a Pharmacist by profession.
He faithfully served his country in the Army during the years 1960-1966.
Milton is survived by his wife Estelle Kirsch Barasch, his children Jamie Vargas- Vila and her husband Chris of Freehold, Jon Barasch and his wife Michele of Metuchen, and Laurence Marantz and his wife Kathy, and grandchildren Ava & Mason.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 1 pm at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Gill Lane, Iselin. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019