Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
7 W Highlands Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
7 W Highlands Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
White Ridge Cemetery
Eatontown, NJ
Deacon Milton L. Jenkins

Deacon Milton L. Jenkins Obituary
Deacon Milton L. Jenkins

Atlantic Highlands - Deacon Milton Leroy Jenkins 83, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ transitioned to heaven on October 23, 2019. During his life he was an avid fisherman, a cook, and boiler room operator. Milton was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, trustee and sang in the choir. He was married for over 60 years to Estella. Visitation will be Saturday November 2nd from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 7 W Highlands Ave, Atlantic Highlands. Interment will be Monday November 4th at 10 am at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
