|
|
Deacon Milton L. Jenkins
Atlantic Highlands - Deacon Milton Leroy Jenkins 83, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ transitioned to heaven on October 23, 2019. During his life he was an avid fisherman, a cook, and boiler room operator. Milton was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, trustee and sang in the choir. He was married for over 60 years to Estella. Visitation will be Saturday November 2nd from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am at St. Paul Baptist Church, 7 W Highlands Ave, Atlantic Highlands. Interment will be Monday November 4th at 10 am at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019