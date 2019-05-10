|
|
Milton S.W. Frey
Toms River - Milton S.W Frey, 91, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Milton settled in NJ in 1998. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara, Milton is survived by his son, Michael, of Boca Raton, FL; Daughter, Shelley, of Staten Island, NY and 5 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11AM Monday, May 13, at Temple Beth Am Shalom, 1235 NJ-70, Lakewood, NJ, with interment to follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Memorial contributions in Milton's name may be directed to the (https://www.cancer.org/) or the (https://www.heart.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019