Services
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 2Nd St
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0900
Shiva
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
family home
Staten Island, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Am Shalom
1235 NJ-70
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
family home
Staten Island, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
family home
Staten Island, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton S.w. Frey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milton S.w. Frey Obituary
Milton S.W. Frey

Toms River - Milton S.W Frey, 91, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Milton settled in NJ in 1998. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara, Milton is survived by his son, Michael, of Boca Raton, FL; Daughter, Shelley, of Staten Island, NY and 5 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11AM Monday, May 13, at Temple Beth Am Shalom, 1235 NJ-70, Lakewood, NJ, with interment to follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Memorial contributions in Milton's name may be directed to the (https://www.cancer.org/) or the (https://www.heart.org/). Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now