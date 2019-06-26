|
Milton Ziment
Elberon -
Milton Ziment, age 98, died Monday June 17, 2019 at home in Elberon, New Jersey. He was born August 16, 1920 to Sophie and Harry Ziment. Milton graduated from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, NY. and attended Engineering classes before marrying Edythe Spector in 1941. He was a Tech Sergeant in the Army from 1943-1946. Milton worked as an Engineer at Fort Monmouth for 30 years before retiring in 1976. He received his BA in Education from Kean University and taught Sunday School, Bar and Bat Mitzvah students at Temple Beth Miriam for 41 years. Milton's favorite teaching was the Yiddish Commandment, "Zi a Mensche." (be a person). He taught his students to be "full and decent human beings." He inspired generations with his teachings. Milton lived a life of service to humanity. He gave his time delivering meals and religious services to people confined in hospitals and nursing homes. His work with the Jewish War Veterans, the Masons, Monmouth County Senior Citizens, and Monmouth Council for World Religions just to name a few; will have an impact on future generations for years to come. Milton was passionate about politics and sports. He was an avid sports fan and a walking history encyclopedia. Milton and Clara Gee Stamaty were married in 1984. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his widow, Clara Gee, his daughters; Irene Scanlon and Sari Stone, their husbands Bob Scanlon and Stan Stone as well as his stepson Mark Stamaty and his wife Lynn Stamaty. Milton is also survived by his sister-in-law Charlotte Zweigbaum, his nephews; Scott and Wayne Zweigbaum, and Charlie Bloom. He will be missed by his grandchildren; Adam Brittain, Elizabeth Fream, Ava Stone, their spouses, his great-grandchildren and countless friends. As Adali Stevenson said "It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness" Milton Ziment lived his life to light the way for others.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019